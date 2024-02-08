Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

