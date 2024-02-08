Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Celanese worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

Celanese stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.