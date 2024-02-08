Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Celanese worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

