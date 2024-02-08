Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.51

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 335963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

