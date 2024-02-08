Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$50.75 and last traded at C$48.27, with a volume of 445528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Specifically, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$124,118.52. In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total value of C$6,478,711.96. Also, Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$124,118.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,297 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.94.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

