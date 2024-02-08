CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.