Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.53. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

