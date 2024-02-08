Centrus Energy (LEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect Centrus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEU opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $739.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

