Centrus Energy (LEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, February 9th.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect Centrus Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LEU opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $739.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
