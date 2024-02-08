CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

