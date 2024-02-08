ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of ChampionX worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of CHX opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

