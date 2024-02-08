Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $472.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as low as $291.59 and last traded at $291.69. Approximately 2,148,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,449,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.65.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.
Insider Activity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.22.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
