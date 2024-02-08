Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $166.06 and last traded at $163.64, with a volume of 242816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.80.

The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

