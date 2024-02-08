Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

