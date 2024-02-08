Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Susquehanna

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

