Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

