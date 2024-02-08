Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,438.41.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,310.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,072.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

