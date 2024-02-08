Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,072.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,438.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.