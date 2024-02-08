Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.42, but opened at $90.01. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $90.02, with a volume of 517,402 shares changing hands.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

