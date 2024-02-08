Citigroup Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

