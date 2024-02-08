Citigroup Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,016.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,438.41.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,072.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.