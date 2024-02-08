Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.7 %

NVDA opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $702.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.