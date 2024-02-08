Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

