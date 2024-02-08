Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.13.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
See Also
