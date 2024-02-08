CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £149.15 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($186.98).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 155 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.54).

CLS Trading Down 3.1 %

LON CLI opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 164.10 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £369.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.84.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

