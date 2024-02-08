CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CNA opened at $46.45 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

