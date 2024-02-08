CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $199,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.