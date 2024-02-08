Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $42,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

