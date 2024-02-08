Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $42,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

