Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and traded as high as $45.35. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

