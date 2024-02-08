Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

COGT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

