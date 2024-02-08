Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 297.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 335,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 742.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,085,312.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,085,312.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,266 shares of company stock worth $13,299,584. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

