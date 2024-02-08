Comparing Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) & Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Haynes International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Haynes International and Worthington Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Haynes International currently has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Worthington Steel has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Haynes International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

This table compares Haynes International and Worthington Steel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $589.96 million 1.29 $41.97 million $3.26 18.25 Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Haynes International and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International 6.94% 9.89% 6.03% Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haynes International beats Worthington Steel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment. It also provides corrosion-resistant alloys used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. In addition, its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. Further, the company produces its products in various forms, such as seamless and welded tubulars, slab, bar, billet, and wire. Additionally, it sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

