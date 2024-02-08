Comparing Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $41.03 million 4.89 -$138.56 million ($12.41) -0.40

Richtech Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A Ouster -540.74% -108.51% -70.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richtech Robotics and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ouster has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 181.95%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Summary

Ouster beats Richtech Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

