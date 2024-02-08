Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

CMPX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.