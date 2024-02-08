Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 466.78 ($5.85), with a volume of 47609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.50 ($5.82).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.
