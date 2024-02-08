CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CEIX opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.
In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
