Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.42 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

