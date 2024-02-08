Contrasting Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Deveron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.68 billion 0.87 $300.00 million $9.45 13.60 Deveron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Deveron.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 6.67% 26.14% 8.09% Deveron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Science Applications International and Deveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and Deveron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00 Deveron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $125.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Deveron has a consensus price target of C$0.95, suggesting a potential upside of 763.64%. Given Deveron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deveron is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Deveron on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp. provides data collection and analytics services to the agricultural industry in Canada and the United States. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc. It also offers services in the areas of fertility sampling, agronomic insights, lab sciences, carbon, soil health, and field imagery. The company was formerly known as Deveron UAS Corp. and changed its name to Deveron Corp. in September 2020. Deveron Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

