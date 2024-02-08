Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 100.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,839 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

View Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.