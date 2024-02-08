Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.74% of Corebridge Financial worth $92,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,304,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,680,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBG opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

