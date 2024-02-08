Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.26

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 86427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

