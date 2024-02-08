Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.