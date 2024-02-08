Crown Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the typical volume of 520 put options.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Crown by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

