CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.
CTS Stock Performance
CTS opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.61. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTS
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTS
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.