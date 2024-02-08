Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91).
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
