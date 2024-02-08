CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Philip Braun Purchases 4,579 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Philip Braun acquired 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,945.32 ($6,199.47).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of CVCE opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Thursday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £994,728.00 and a PE ratio of 19.10.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also

