CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,945,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

