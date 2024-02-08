Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Issues Earnings Results

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of DKILY stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
