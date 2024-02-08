Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 595,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,967,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

