Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 888,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 251,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 256.71% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

