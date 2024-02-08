Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.86.

Shares of CM opened at C$60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$64.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

